AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Trading Down 11% – Time to Sell?

Shares of AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) were down 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 39,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

AB Science Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

About AB Science

(Get Free Report)

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage company, designs and develops novel drugs to various diseases with high unmet medical needs for inflammatory diseases, pathologies affecting peripheral and central nervous system, and cancers in France. The company’s lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, indolent systemic mastocytosis, severe asthma, progressive forms of multiple sclerosis, first line pancreatic cancer with pain, alzheimer’s disease, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.