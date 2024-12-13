Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $75.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,755,000 after buying an additional 1,422,971 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

