Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASO. Evercore ISI lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.07.

Shares of ASO opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

