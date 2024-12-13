ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 183.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,320 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.49. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

