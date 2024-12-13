Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 29,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

