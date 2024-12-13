AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in AECOM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 35,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in AECOM by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 89,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 293.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after buying an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 28.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACM opened at $112.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

