Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alkermes were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 190.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $2,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $151,813.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $85,708.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,964.05. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,738 shares of company stock worth $4,572,904. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.50 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

