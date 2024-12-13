Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 219.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. This trade represents a 27.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,123 shares of company stock valued at $34,121,676. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $191.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $195.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.