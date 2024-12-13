Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kitching Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,700,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,948,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $191.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $195.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.66 and its 200-day moving average is $170.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,123 shares of company stock worth $34,121,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

