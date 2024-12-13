American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Healthcare REIT worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AHR opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -58.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.