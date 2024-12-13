American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,389,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in American States Water by 21.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 122,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in American States Water by 92.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 87,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.51.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

