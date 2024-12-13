AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.09.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,333.04. The trade was a 72.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 140.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,309,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,857,000 after purchasing an additional 438,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $8,874,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 677.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 206,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 55.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 168,813 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

