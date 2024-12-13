Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.