Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 6,855.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,874,000 after buying an additional 2,035,679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cencora by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,875,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,538,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,552,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,372,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Cencora by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cencora by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after buying an additional 119,927 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $232.16 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.83 and a twelve month high of $253.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.82.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.