Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,174 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,824 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $12,828,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 82.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

