Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $147.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

