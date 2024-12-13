Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 53,498 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,498 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

