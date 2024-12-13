Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Astronics worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astronics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 4,973.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 115.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Price Performance

ATRO stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $571.60 million, a P/E ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Astronics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

