Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 209.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,583 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $38,415.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,591.08. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

