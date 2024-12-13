Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Belite Bio were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $63.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of -1.64. Belite Bio, Inc has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $86.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Further Reading

