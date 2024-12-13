Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BITB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $56.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.