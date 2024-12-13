BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of CEVA worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEVA by 125.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in CEVA in the second quarter worth $65,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $761.97 million, a PE ratio of -230.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

