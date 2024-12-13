BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $664,000 Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Digi International were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 92.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Digi International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,560,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Digi International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Digi International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digi International news, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $222,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,178.80. This represents a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $92,832.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,406.12. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,329 shares of company stock worth $332,361 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

