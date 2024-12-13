BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 2,190 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after purchasing an additional 54,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,900,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 31.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $33,154.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $196,016.76. The trade was a 14.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

