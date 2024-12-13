BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Stock Price Down 39.9% – What’s Next?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) was down 39.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 7,893,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 424,491% from the average daily volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 39.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $510,446.40, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.