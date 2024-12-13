C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $114.06 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.