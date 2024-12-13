Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Price Target to $12.00

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CervoMed in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CervoMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CervoMed

CervoMed Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CRVO opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. CervoMed has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.14). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 118.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that CervoMed will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CervoMed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVO. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in CervoMed during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.