Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,083 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors' holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

SILA opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SILA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Stories

