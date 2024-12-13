Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 432.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,361,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,539 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $22,277,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $16,665,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,164,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.9% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -657.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -2,700.00%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

