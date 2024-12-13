Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $23.10 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,865.48. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

