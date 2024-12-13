Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 24,171 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 754.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Ryan D. Maynard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,450. This represents a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

