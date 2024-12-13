Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $464.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.00 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

