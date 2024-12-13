Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PHINIA were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in PHINIA in the second quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 23.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 49.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHIN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

PHIN stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $57.23.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.38. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

