Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of PRVA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

