Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ciena were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,664,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,290,000 after buying an additional 108,407 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 119.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,392,000 after purchasing an additional 523,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,743,000 after buying an additional 301,390 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 7,767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,941,419 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $89.25.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,877.04. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $88,928.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,139.14. This trade represents a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $657,051. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

