Captrust Financial Advisors Has $417,000 Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Hercules Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

