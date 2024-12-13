Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCI. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 115.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

HCI Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCI stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average is $101.79. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.35 and a 1 year high of $126.50.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

