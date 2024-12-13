Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $358.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

