Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 14,693 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,264,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,779,000 after buying an additional 2,514,715 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at $354,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 2,198.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 507,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 485,447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 446,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 69.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.75%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

