Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 535 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHG. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $273,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.6 %

PHG opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

