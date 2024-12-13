Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,952 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Vitesse Energy worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 54.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

VTS stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $811.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.35. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.84%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

