Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 3,933.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $172.16.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

