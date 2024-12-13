Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $9,283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 1,626,813 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DH. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ DH opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,001. This represents a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.