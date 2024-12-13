Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,493 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after purchasing an additional 213,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

IDXX opened at $437.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.63.

Get Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.