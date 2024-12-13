Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 218.0% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3,412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $343,540.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,664 shares in the company, valued at $151,551.68. This trade represents a 69.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

