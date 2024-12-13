Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.29. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

