Centiva Capital LP Buys 1,691 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 19.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth $180,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.08 million, a P/E ratio of -43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.04. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $15.36.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -215.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

