Centiva Capital LP Buys 58,413 Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) by 342.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in ATRenew were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,049,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 649,214 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,328,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ATRenew by 30.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ATRenew by 231.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RERE opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.07. ATRenew Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

