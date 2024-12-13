Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vale by 6.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,951,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,868,000 after purchasing an additional 468,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,035,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 228,890 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Vale by 32.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 382,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 94,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Vale Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

