Centiva Capital LP Grows Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 74.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 236.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 271,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
NextDecade Stock Up 0.7 %
NEXT opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.29. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
